Despite it being just day three of the competition, the Qatar World Cup has already seen its fair share of controversy.

On Monday, presenter and former footballer Alex Scott wore the forbidden One Love rainbow armband during coverage of the England v Iran match, after England captain Harry Kane opted out of doing so following a threat of sanctions. The following day, former Wales captain Laura McAllister alleged that she was told to remove her rainbow hat as she attended a match at the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and carries a maximum sentence of up to seven years in prison. Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have also raised serious concerns about the country’s labour system, stating that “human rights abuses persist on a significant scale today”, with migrant workers receiving little protection.