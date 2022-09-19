Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral has moved on from Westminster Abbey, where hundreds of guests gathered to pay their respects to the long-serving monarch.

Heads of state from across the world flew in to join members of the royal family to remember the Queen’s life and service today. Senior UK politicians and former prime ministers were also in attendance, including Liz Truss, the current prime minister.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, attended with her eldest two children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, also joined the proceedings.

Since the early hours of this morning, members of the public have been lining the streets in London and Windsor to be a part of the historic events.