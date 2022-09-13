As people around the world continue to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the proceedings leading up to her state funeral are already underway.

The late sovereign – who was the longest-serving monarch in British history – died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Thursday (8 September) at the age of 96.

Doctors had expressed concerns for her health earlier that day, with a statement from the Palace confirming she was under “medical supervision” but remained “comfortable”. Her death was then announced at 6.30pm, following widespread concern from the public.