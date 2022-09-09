Queen Elizabeth II has died: tributes pour in for longest-serving monarch in British history
Tributes are pouring in for Queen Elizabeth II, who has died surrounded by her family in Balmoral.
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, has died aged 96. Tributes are pouring in for her from across the globe. The flag at Windsor Castle is now at half mast, and a statement announcing her death has been displayed on the gates of Buckingham Palace.
Her family – including her children Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne – are believed to have been by her side after rushing to Balmoral when doctors flagged concerns for her health this morning. Princes William and Harry are also said to have rushed to the Queen’s estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, upon receiving the news she was unwell.
The new King, who will be known as King Charles III, has issued a statement.
“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family,” it read.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.
“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”
Speaking outside No 10, Liz Truss, the new prime minister, described Queen Elizabeth II as “the very spirit of Great Britain”, who was a “personal inspiration to me and many Britons”.
“Earlier this week, at 96, she remained determined to carry out her duties as she appointed me as her 15th prime minister,” she said. “Throughout her life, she’s visited more than 100 countries and she’s touched the lives of millions around the world.
“In the difficult days ahead we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service. It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy.”
Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, has also released a lengthy statement, in which he described this moment as “our country’s saddest day”.
“As is so natural with human beings, it is only when we face the reality of our loss that we truly understand what has gone,” the statement read. “It is only really now that we grasp how much she meant for us, how much she did for us, how much she loved us.
“As we think of the void she leaves, we understand the vital role she played, selflessly and calmly embodying the continuity and unity of our country. We think of her deep wisdom, and historic understanding, and her seemingly inexhaustible but understated sense of duty.
“Relentless though her diary must have felt, she never once let it show, and to tens of thousands of events – great and small – she brought her smile and her warmth and her gentle humour – and for an unrivalled 70 years she spread that magic around her kingdom.
“This is our country’s saddest day because she had a unique and simple power to make us happy. That is why we loved her. That is why we grieve for Elizabeth the Great, the longest serving and in many ways the finest monarch in our history.”
Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, also released a statement in which he described Queen Elizabeth II as a “remarkable sovereign”.
“It is a deep, private loss for the Royal Family and all our thoughts are with them at this time. The nation shares in their grief. We will always treasure Queen Elizabeth II’s life of service and devotion to our nation and the Commonwealth; our longest-serving and greatest monarch.
“Above the clashes of politics, she stood not for what the nation fought over, but what it agreed upon. As Britain changed rapidly around her, this dedication became the still point of our turning world.
“So, as our great Elizabethan era comes to an end, we will honour the late Queen’s memory by keeping alive the values of public service she embodied. For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II stood as the head of our country. But, in spirit, she stood amongst us.”
The chief executive of NHS England Amanda Pritchard released a statement on behalf of the organisation, saying everyone in the NHS was “incredibly saddened” to hear the news.
“I know I speak on behalf of the whole NHS when I say how incredibly saddened we are by the news Her Majesty the Queen has passed away,” she said.
“The Queen dedicated her life to public service and it was our proudest moment when she awarded NHS staff the George Cross earlier this year, for their compassion and courage over the last 74 years but particularly during the pandemic. My heartfelt condolences are with the royal family at this time.”
John Major, the former prime minister, was among the first to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following news of her death this evening.
He said: “For 70 years Her Majesty The Queen devoted her life to the service of our nation and its wellbeing. In her public duties she was selfless and wise, with a wonderful generosity of spirit. That is how she lived – and how she led.
“For millions of people – across the Commonwealth and the wider world – she embodied the heart and soul of our nation, and was admired and respected around the globe. At this moment of deep sadness, I believe we all stand hand in hand with the royal family as they grieve the loss of one so loved.
“For we have all lost someone very precious to us and, as we mourn, we should be grateful that we were blessed with such an example of duty and leadership for so very many years.”
A statement has also been released by the US president Joe Biden and his wife, the first lady Jill Biden. It reads: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era.
“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”
The statement also described Queen Elizabeth II as “the first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection” who “led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example”.
It concluded: “In the years ahead, we look forward to continuing a close friendship with The King and The Queen Consort. Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief. We send our deepest condolences to the royal family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”
The Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle has also shared a tribute, describing the Queen’s death as a “terrible loss for us all”.
“For all of us, the Queen has been a constant presence in our lives – as familiar as a member of the family, yet one who has exercised a calm and steadying influence over our country,” he said. “Most of us have never known a time when she was not there. Her death is not only a tragedy for the royal family, but a terrible loss for us all.
“During her 70 years on the throne – and even before that, as a teenager, reassuring and engaging with children and families disrupted by the Second World War – she has given our lives a sense of equilibrium.”
He continued: “While her reign has been marked by dramatic changes in the world, Her Majesty has maintained her unwavering devotion to the UK, the British Overseas Territories and the Commonwealth of Nations – and her gentle authority and sound reason have been felt throughout.”
Other tributes have been flooding in from around the world from state leaders and public figures alike. Those include the first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, who described Queen Elizabeth II’s death as “a profoundly sad moment for the UK”.
Among the celebrities to pay tribute was actress Helen Mirren, who won an Oscar for a portrayal of the monarch in the 2006 film The Queen.
“I am proud to be an Elizabethan,” she wrote. “We mourn a woman who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility”
Tributes continue to pour in as the world reacts to the news, while floral tributes have been left outside Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.
