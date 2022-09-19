The Queen’s smiling final portrait has been released ahead of her funeral
The photograph was taken as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.
As the country prepares to say its farewell to Queen Elizabeth II later today, Buckingham Palace has released a previously unseen photograph of the late monarch to mark the occasion.
The portrait – taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie – was taken prior to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year. It depicts the Queen smiling brightly in a powder-blue suit while at home in Windsor Castle.
As well as her signature three-strand pearl necklace, she can be seen wearing brooches given to her as an 18th birthday present from her father, George VI, in 1944.
“Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral, a new photograph has been released,” said the royal family’s official Twitter account.
“The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee – the first British Monarch to reach this milestone. Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life.”
This isn’t the first time Mackechnie has photographed the Queen – in fact, he took the Queen’s official Platinum Jubilee portrait, which was released in June to mark the start of the celebrations to commemorate her 70-year reign.
The photo’s release came as the last few mourners were able to pay their respects to the Queen during her lying-in-state. The doors to Westminster Hall were closed at 6.30am this morning, ahead of the Queen’s state funeral later today.
Thousands are expected to line the streets of London as the late monarch is laid to rest.
Image: Getty