The Queen’s smiling final portrait has been released ahead of her funeral

As the country prepares to say its farewell to Queen Elizabeth II later today, Buckingham Palace has released a previously unseen photograph of the late monarch to mark the occasion.

The portrait – taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie – was taken prior to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year. It depicts the Queen smiling brightly in a powder-blue suit while at home in Windsor Castle.

As well as her signature three-strand pearl necklace, she can be seen wearing brooches given to her as an 18th birthday present from her father, George VI, in 1944.