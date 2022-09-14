The Queen will lie in state from this afternoon – here’s what to expect

Thousands of people are expected to make their way to London from today to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, as her coffin travels from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Once there, the late monarch will lie in state for four days ahead of her funeral on Monday (19 September), after which her coffin will be transported to Windsor, where she will officially be laid to rest.

With the Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford describing the funeral operation as the “biggest challenge that TfL has ever faced”, it’s safe to say the situation that unfolds over the next couple of days will be unlike anything many of us have ever seen before.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Queen lying in state – including what to expect if you decide to go along and what the queue situation currently looks like.