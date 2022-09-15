The queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state has continued to grow ever since the doors to Westminster Hall were opened yesterday afternoon.

Following a grand procession from Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s coffin has been placed on display in the hall for members of the public to visit and pay their respects. It will remain there for viewing until 6.30am on Monday, before the Queen’s funeral begins at 11am.

At the time of writing, the queue to see the coffin is currently 4.2 miles long. But with reports suggesting that some mourners could have to wait up to 30 hours to get their moment inside Westminster Hall, those joining the queue are facing an extended wait.