R Kelly’s sexual abuse trial is officially underway in New York

Warning: this article contains description of an underage sexual relationship.

The trial of US R&B singer R Kelly has officially begun in New York, following decades worth of allegations of sexual abuse and inappropriate behaviour with underage girls.

Kelly – who has consistently denied the claims against him – was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges of racketeering and violating the Mann Act, which prohibits the transportation of women or girls “for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery”. The crimes he is accused of under those charges include kidnapping, forced labour and bribery.

If he is convicted on all counts, the singer could be sentenced to several decades in prison.