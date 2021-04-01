Also included in the report is the suggestion that funding for unconscious bias training should be removed, as strongly advocated for in the past by Tory MP Kemi Badenoch.

The report added that there is an “increasingly strident form of anti-racism thinking that seeks to explain all minority disadvantage through the prism of white discrimination” which it said diverted attention from “the other reasons for minority success and failure” which the report attributed to lifestyle factors. This aligns with the Government’s previous attempts to ban the teaching of critical race theory and deem the teaching of white supremacy as an uncontested fact as illegal.

Rehana Azam, the national secretary for public services of trade union GMB, said: “Only this government could produce a report on race in the 21st century that actually gaslights Black, Asian, minority and ethnic people and communities.” Describing the report as “deeply cynical”, Azam said the report “not only ignores Black and ethnic minority workers’ worries and concerns but is part of an election strategy to divide working-class people and voters. It’s completely irresponsible and immoral.”

Halima Begum, chief executive of the race equality think tank Runnymede Trust said it was “deeply, deeply worrying” and felt “deeply, massively let-down” by the report. When asked for the view on the commission’s suggestion that the UK is not institutionally racist, Begum said: “Tell that to the Black young mother who is four times more likely to die in childbirth than her young white neighbour, tell that to the 60% of NHS doctors and nurses who died from Covid and were Black and ethnic minority workers. You can’t tell them that, because they are dead. For Boris Johnson to look the grieving families of those brave dead in the eye and say there is no evidence of institutional racism in the UK is nothing short of a gross offence.”