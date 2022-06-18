Rail and tube strikes: which lines and services will be affected by the walkout?
Everything you need to know about the planned walkouts taking place across the UK next week.
The leader of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union has now confirmed that next week’s rail and tube strikes will go ahead after negotiation talks failed to resolve the row over worker’s pay, jobs and conditions.
The strikes at Network Rail and 13 other train operators will go ahead on Tuesday 21 June, Thursday 23 June and Saturday 25 June, and on London Underground on Tuesday.
The action comes in response to thousands of jobs being cut across the rail networks and workers facing below-inflation pay rises, and is expected to cripple vital transport services for most of the week.
How will rail services be impacted by the strikes?
As per The Guardian, only about half of Britain’s rail network will be open on the strike days – Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June – with a very limited service.
Trains will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm. Intercity main lines and urban services will be most likely to function. Some places will see no services at all.
On Wednesday, Friday and Sunday about 60% of the service will run, starting later than usual. A few Monday evening services will terminate earlier.
Network Rail have said passengers should check ahead with train operators. Most have advised to only travel if necessary on strike days. A full strike timetable is expected to be published later this week.
How will London Underground services be impacted by the strikes?
Transport for London “strongly encouraged” people not to travel on London Underground on Tuesday 21 June because of a 24-hour walkout by RMT and Unite members.
TfL said it expects severe disruption or no service on all Tube lines that day, with no services before 8am the following day.
There will also be a reduced service on London Overground and the new Elizabeth line.
Images: Getty