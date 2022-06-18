The leader of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union has now confirmed that next week’s rail and tube strikes will go ahead after negotiation talks failed to resolve the row over worker’s pay, jobs and conditions.

The strikes at Network Rail and 13 other train operators will go ahead on Tuesday 21 June, Thursday 23 June and Saturday 25 June, and on London Underground on Tuesday.

The action comes in response to thousands of jobs being cut across the rail networks and workers facing below-inflation pay rises, and is expected to cripple vital transport services for most of the week.