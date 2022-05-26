Updated guidance for rape trial prosecutors could deter survivors from seeking “vital” therapy before their case has gone to court, women’s rights groups have warned.

The new pre-trial therapy advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) outlines the specific circumstances under which therapy notes can now be used as part of a rape investigation – but campaigners believe the updated guidance will “increase the likelihood” that rape victims’ private therapy notes will be used to “discredit” them in court.

The updated document features four key changes, which include the requirement for victims to be made aware that accessing therapy is separate to the criminal process and rules about following data protection laws.