A shocking report into the the police and Crown Prosecution Services (CPS) response to rape cases has found that victims of sexual violence are being “continually and systematically failed”.

The joint inspection by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services and HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate declared that “change is needed now” multiple failures of the system, such as “poor and fragmented” communication with victims and “inconsistent” police support, were investigated.

“Some police were caring and supportive, yet others were negative, insensitive, or lacked empathy for survivors,” the report read. It highlighted that survivors put a lot at stake when reporting and testifying, yet most do not get the justice they deserve.