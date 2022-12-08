A new 24/7 helpline has been launched to support victims of rape and sexual abuse

A new 24-hour helpline has been launched across England and Wales to support victims of sexual violence.

The first-of-its-kind project, which has been funded by the government and is being managed by specialists from Rape Crisis England & Wales, is a free phone and online chat service to support people over 16 who have experienced sexual violence, abuse or harassment at any point in their life.

As well as providing emotional support, the helpline’s staff will also be equipped to provide victims and their supporters with vital information about the services and support available to them, including signposting them to local, longer-term services such as independent sexual violence advisors (ISVA).