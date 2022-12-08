A new 24/7 helpline has been launched to support victims of rape and sexual abuse
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
The new helpline is designed to help people who have experienced rape or sexual abuse at any point in their life.
A new 24-hour helpline has been launched across England and Wales to support victims of sexual violence.
The first-of-its-kind project, which has been funded by the government and is being managed by specialists from Rape Crisis England & Wales, is a free phone and online chat service to support people over 16 who have experienced sexual violence, abuse or harassment at any point in their life.
As well as providing emotional support, the helpline’s staff will also be equipped to provide victims and their supporters with vital information about the services and support available to them, including signposting them to local, longer-term services such as independent sexual violence advisors (ISVA).
The support and information will be provided in confidence – meaning the conversations will remain private – unless the specialist believes a child or adult is at risk of harm or in danger.
It is hoped that by boosting support for victims, the helpline will lead to an increase in the number of sexual violence cases reaching court – one of the key pledges contained within the government’s Rape Review Action Plan, published in 2021.
In that same year, only one in 100 rapes recorded by police resulted in a charge within a year (let alone a conviction) according to Rape Crisis England & Wales.
“Making sure that victims of rape and sexual abuse have support whenever they need it is not only the right thing to do – it will also help us to bring more perpetrators to justice,” said Dominic Raab, the secretary of state for justice.
“When victims feel believed and supported, they are much more likely to stay the course in the criminal justice process,” he continued. “This vital helpline will have a major role to play in providing the support victims need, and in bringing more vile criminals to justice.”
Jayne Butler, CEO of Rape Crisis England & Wales, added: “We are pleased to have developed and now be launching the 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line, an important addition to the specialist support available for anyone 16 and over in England and Wales who has been impacted by sexual violence and abuse.
“No matter when or where it happened – we are here for you. If you contact us, we will always listen to you and believe you, and we will never judge.”
The 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line can be reached for free by calling 0808 500 2222 or visiting the Rape Crisis England & Wales website. If you need emergency help, call 999.
Images: Getty