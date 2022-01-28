The number of rapes and sexual offences recorded in England and Wales hit a record high in 2021
The Victim’s Commissioner for England and Wales has called the latest statistics on rape and sexual assault in the UK “depressingly familiar” following their publication.
Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that police forces recorded the highest number of rapes and sexual offences over a year, with 63,136 rapes recorded in the year to September, up 13% from the previous period.
As such, rape accounted for 37% of all sexual offences recorded by police.
170,973 sexual offences, the highest number of sexual offences in the 12 months were also recorded, a 12% increase compared with the same period the previous year.
The figures cover the months after the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard in March 2021, with the ONS suggesting that the latest figures may reflect a “number of factors”, including the “impact of high-profile incidents, media coverage and campaigns on people’s willingness to report incidents to the police, as well as a potential increase in the number of victims”.
Commenting on the findings Dame Vera Baird QC, said: “There is no escaping the numbers: record highs in reported rapes and sexual assaults and charging rates so low as to be barely discernible. This is of grave concern and a depressingly familiar story.
“Much as we hope each year to finally witness the green shoots of a recovery, we are once again faced with the crushing reality that the criminal justice system is continuing to fail rape victims in ever-increasing numbers.”
“Alarming statistics today reveal that 41% of rape victims are withdrawing their support for action. Worse still, almost a third are backing out within the first three months of the offence being recorded. For so many victims to have built up the immense courage to report only to withdraw within a matter of weeks is deeply worrying and suggests the situation is worsening, some seven months after the government’s Rape Review promised to set things straight.
“I remain very concerned that few victims will stay the course. Rape victims are being subjected to endless, endemic delays. Of the dismally few who secure a charging decision in their case, almost a quarter face delays of more than a year. We know that the stress and uncertainty is driving many to drop their claims altogether.
“The nationwide roll-out of pre-recorded evidence and cross-examination in rape cases (Section 28) has been promised – and it will make a difference. But it must now be implemented in weeks and months, not years.”
If you have experienced sexual abuse of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
