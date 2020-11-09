The past few days have been an emotional rollercoaster.

I have been watching CNN and ABC but keeping my eyes on the New York Times for state poll updates. I try to diversify my news sources though.

I have been waking up prematurely before my alarm rings to check the results. My anxiety and stress levels have been at an all time high because as a woman of colour, a daughter and granddaughter of immigrants, I know what is at stake not just for my community but for the community at large. My very existence and the existence of my sisters and brothers of colour are threatened by Trump, his policies, and his supporters. BIPOC, low-income people, the LGBTQ communities, and women have had their civil rights, health, and livelihood under constant threat these past four years.

It is my fervent wish that these communities can begin to grow, heal, and reclaim under a Biden administration. And by no means is Biden perfect. Electing Biden does not mean that we won’t have work to do. It just means that we can work with him to create a society we want to live in.

Trump acts like a four-year-old child whenever he can’t get his way. It baffles me how Trump calls voter fraud when there is no evidence. He also chants “stop the count.” All votes need to be counted because this is how elections work. It is a democracy. And does he know that doing so will mean he loses? His rhetoric has caused people to assume that votes can be illegal. Illegal votes don’t exist. Trump’s conspiracy theories and misinformation have threatened this election by sending false information. Misinformation ripples communities and further divides us. If I could talk to Trump, I would say “Pollers are doing their jobs! You shouldn’t complain. You haven’t been doing yours for four years now!”

I am feeling hopeful to see states like Georgia and Pennsylvania turn blue. While I can’t invest all of my excitement because a winner has not yet been declared, I can sleep a little better knowing that 50% of America chose to stand on the right side of history, for our future, for our lives. There is a lot of work that needs to be done, but I feel hopeful that with a new president, new administration, and of course, Kamala Harris who is a woman of colour, we can get what needs to be done.