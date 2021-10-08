“I take home the pressure of my job every day. I lie in bed most of the time thinking: ‘Have I done enough?’”

Those are the words of Kiera, a midwife who has been working for the NHS for two years.

Kiera is one of the many midwives facing difficulties while working tirelessly for the health service, which is facing a mass exodus as many are planning to leave in droves.

A recent Royal College of Midwives survey found midwives were concerned about delivering safe care with many considering leaving the NHS next year.