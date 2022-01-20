Why Reclaim These Streets are taking the Met to court over its handling of the Sarah Everard vigil
- Lauren Geall
- Published
The case is currently in the process of being heard at the High Court.
Activists from the campaign group Reclaim These Streets are returning to the High Court today (20 January) for the second day of a judicial review into the Metropolitan police’s decision to ban a vigil for Sarah Everard after her murder in March last year.
On the first day of proceedings – which took place yesterday – the court heard how the campaign group initially organised a socially distanced vigil for the 33-year-old marketing executive after news of her death broke, but were forced to withdraw from organising the event after the police told them it would be deemed an illegal gathering under lockdown rules at the time.
Such a breach would have put the organisers at risk of facing fines of up to £10,000 each.
Tom Hickman QC, who is representing Reclaim These Streets, said the organisers felt “their voices, their grief and anger, had been silenced at the very moment they needed to be heard by police and politicians,” despite the fact that they had told police about the planned vigil in advance, and suggested they would enforce social distancing, the wearing of face masks and adhere to the test and trace system.
He told the court: “The stymying of [their] right to hold the vigil in relation to an issue of pressing social significance – the protection of women against violence – and the need to ‘reclaim’ public space for Sarah Everard and the other women who had lost their lives or had been the victim of violence was the aim of the vigil.”
In a written argument, Hickman added: “The most significant ‘threat’ identified was not public health but the perceived reputational risk to the [force], including in the event why were perceived to be permitting or facilitating the vigil.”
The claimants – Jessica Leigh, Anna Birley, Henna Shah and Jamie Klinger – are arguing that decisions made by the Met in advance of the planned vigil amount to a breach of their human rights to freedom of speech and assembly, and say the force did not assess the potential risk to public health.
They are asking the court for a declaration that their rights were breached and “modest damages”, which they intend to donate to a charity concerned with violence against women.
However, the Met has denied any wrongdoing, and representatives for the force will appear in court today to defend its decision.
In a statement issued before the hearing, the force said: “The Met was unable to give an advance assurance to the claimants that their involvement in organising the vigil would not put them at risk of enforcement action during, or subsequent to, that event.
“We do not believe our approach was founded on an inaccurate interpretation of the regulations or that this constituted an unlawful interference with the claimants’ rights.”
The case continues.
Images: Getty