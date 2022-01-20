Why Reclaim These Streets are taking the Met to court over its handling of the Sarah Everard vigil

Activists from the campaign group Reclaim These Streets are returning to the High Court today (20 January) for the second day of a judicial review into the Metropolitan police’s decision to ban a vigil for Sarah Everard after her murder in March last year.

On the first day of proceedings – which took place yesterday – the court heard how the campaign group initially organised a socially distanced vigil for the 33-year-old marketing executive after news of her death broke, but were forced to withdraw from organising the event after the police told them it would be deemed an illegal gathering under lockdown rules at the time.