People could be paid to switch off their high-energy appliances during peak times this winter in order to reduce the risk of widespread blackouts.

The new plans – which are set to be announced in the next two weeks – could see households with smart meters offered discounts on their energy bills for avoiding the use of appliances such as dishwashers and tumble dryers between the hours of 5pm and 8pm.

According to a report in The Sunday Times, the proposals – which have been put forward by The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) – will now be submitted to the energy regulator Ofgem for approval, in the hope that the scheme could be underway by October.