Other figures, including Juno Dawson, Amanda Abbington, Em Clarkson, Ranvir Singh and Bronagh Waugh repeat the phrases: “She was just on the bus”, “She was just having a good time” as new stories of violence against women flash up on screen.

“It doesn’t matter what she was just doing,” the video concludes. “It does matter what we do next.”

“So much violence against women and girls, including domestic abuse, is ultimately driven by misogyny,” said Refuge CEO, Ruth Davison.

“This week we’ve seen some truly horrific examples of misogyny in the police, who are supposed to be there to protect women and girls. Acceptance of systemic misogyny is why ‘locker room banter’ that tries to make jokes about domestic abuse has been tolerated for years within the Met Police force and in society more generally. It is why crimes against women are not treated as the serious crimes that they are – as reflected in woefully low prosecution rates and weak sentencing. Is it any surprise trust in law enforcement is so low?”