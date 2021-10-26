Bahar, whose family were killed by the Taliban, fled the country in 1996 and spent several years trying to find safety. She arrived in the UK in 2000 while heavily pregnant, in the back of a lorry.

After being granted asylum, Bahar settled in Leeds, where she learned English and tried to recover from the trauma she had experienced as a child. She set up the Bahar Women’s Association to support her fellow refugees, and works tirelessly to improve the lives of Afghan women in the UK.

However, she remains fearful for her sister, who served as an Afghan policewoman, and is now in hiding from the Taliban. She was in the process of applying for a visa to escape when Kabul fell, and no longer has access to any travel documents, even if the airport was to reopen. Bahar is desperate to find a safe route to help her remaining family escape the country.

Bahar, who is identified by her first name only for security reasons, said: “I came here as an asylum seeker behind a lorry. I was eight months’ pregnant at the time – many others who took the same journey died along the way. I was a child when I left Afghanistan, and I came here as a mother and a wife.

“Right now, my sister in Afghanistan is hiding and we can’t talk. She has no passport because her papers were at the embassy and then everything happened. All she’s left with is her national ID card.

“Many, many families wanted to escape before the Taliban came to Kabul – everyone was applying for visas to go to India, Pakistan, or Iran. All of a sudden, the Taliban arrived and nobody had a chance to get their documentation. They couldn’t even go to the bank.”