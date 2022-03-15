However, while Madeley’s acceptance speech was fantastic, the speech delivered by the award’s presenter – the writer, activist and academic Sinéad Burke – was also incredibly powerful.

As well as using the opportunity to celebrate Madeley’s achievements as an actor (of which there are plenty), Burke also spoke about the progress which has been made when it comes to the representation of people living with disability in the entertainment industry – and shed light on the change that still needs to happen. Starting her speech with a visual description of herself for accessibility reasons (“I am a white, cis-gendered woman who uses the pronouns she/her. I am visibly and physically disabled, I’m a little person. I have brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. I am wearing a custom Prada silk dress with blue ornate details and a tan headband”), Burke began her speech by reading a quote from Madeley herself. “‘Why are we here, if not to live with unreasonable passion for things?’ These were the powerful words of our next winner when asked in a 2019 interview for the mantra she lives by,” Burke said.

Burke spoke about the impact Madeley has had on the film and TV industries.

“Last year, a report by Respectability and Nielsen found that from 2000 to 2020, on-screen content about disability increased by over 200%,” she continued. “This is worth celebrating, but it’s important to recognise that of the total film and television content that exists, themes about disability still only equate to 3%. “In an era where we all too familiar with the phrase, ‘If you can see it, you can be it’, tonight’s awardee gives permission for the generations before and after her to see themselves in her acting career, her activism in combatting ableism in the media industry, and her passion for Bolton Wanderers. Well, I’m not sure every disabled person is a fan of Bolton Wanderers.” Burke also spoke about some of the roles Madeley has occupied throughout her career, including her first lead role as Anna in the BBC’s Don’t Take My Baby.

When production companies ask, ‘Who is the audience for these stories?’ The answer is everyone

“When disabled people do achieve moments of visibility, the narrative is usually inspiring or seeking palatability,” she said. “But, it says everything you need to know about this woman that her first lead role, Don’t Take My Baby, was a harrowing story about a disabled couple fighting social services to keep custody of their new-born daughter. “It also saw her receive a Bafta nomination, proving that when production companies ask, ‘Who is the audience for these stories?’ The answer is everyone.” Burke concluded: “Merging her off-screen and on-screen personas, tonight’s winner is campaigning to end ableism and getting support from production companies, producers, and directors to increase opportunities in the creative industries for disabled people – who make up 20% of the population. I’m honoured to announce that the winner of the Change Maker of the Year Award is Ruth Madeley.”

