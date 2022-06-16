Renaissance Act 1: the best internet reactions to the announcement of Beyoncé’s long-awaited seventh studio album
Four years since her last musical offering, Beyoncé’s highly anticipated seventh studio album sent social media into a spin.
Hot girl summer, feral girl summer, healing girl summer? Forget it all. As of this morning, it’s officially set to be a Beyoncé summer after the music icon announced her first album in four years.
The news, of course, came via a tweet from streaming service Tidal on Thursday morning and quickly set social media timelines across the world alight with excitement.
Renaissance Act 1 will be the singer’s seventh studio album after her and husband Jay-Z’s surprise 2018 record, Everything Is Love. Prior to that, her critically acclaimed solo album Lemonade, which was given a middle of the night release in 2016.
But in an era of unexpected social media drops, it feels like Beyoncé is returning to a bygone era of music, offering pre-orders, album merchandise and an actual release date for the 16-track album. And it’s safe to say fans were delighted by the news.
Tidal gave the album’s release date as 29 July, meaning that we have just over a month to wait.
Fans had begun to speculate that an announcement was due last week after noting that the singer had removed her logo images from her YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok pages.
Naturally, the sleuthing doesn’t stop there. Following the confirmation, some fans honed in on the Act 1 aspect of the album announcement, suggesting that Bey could drop either double, triple or quadruple albums over the next few years.
Others noticed that the singer had actually revealed the name of the album in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2021 where she said: “I feel a renaissance emerging.”
One thing is for sure, no one can lift the mood and bring the internet together for a moment quite like Queen B.
29 July. Mark your calendars.
Images: Getty