It was effects like these that Ruby hoped to support other women through when she decided to set up a WhatsApp group for victims in her area. Many of those who featured on the site had made police reports with varying levels of response and action, but a group chat allowed them to share advice and progress, as well as helping each other through the personal impacts of the abuse they had suffered.

Support quickly turned into action as the women reckoned with what they saw as an inadequate police response and the realisation that the law wasn’t always equipped to help them. “The police didn’t support us but the law didn’t support the police to support us,” says Ruby, who coordinated a letter of complaint to the chief constable of her local force about how the victims’ cases had been handled. Instead, the women turned to support services like the Revenge Porn Helpline and Sophie Compton’s campaign My Image, My Choice.

“Our laws are inadequate and out-of-date,” agrees Compton. “Too many cases of intimate image abuse aren’t covered at all. Our laws don’t cover fake media such as deepfakes, and though upskirting is a criminal offence, ‘downblousing’ is not… Even when current laws do apply, such as in what’s known as ‘revenge porn’, offences are mostly not classified as sexual offences and so victims don’t get anonymity.”

For Ruby, the upcoming potential change to revenge porn laws is a reason for optimism, as is the Law Commission’s current public consultation on intimate image abuse, which she encourages fellow victims and campaigners to engage with. In response to her complaint about the police response, she has also been invited to work with her local force on their education programmes in schools and colleges; an opportunity, she hopes, to tackle a pervasive victim-blaming culture.