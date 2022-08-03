Last night, in the first referendum of abortion rights since the US Supreme Court allowed states to ban the procedure, Kansas overwhelmingly voted to uphold the state’s constitutional right for women to access abortion.

It is projected that over 60% of voters said they did not wish to amend the state constitution to assert there is no right to abortion in light of the overturn of Roe v Wade in June. The official result will be confirmed in a week.

The state will now remain a safe haven in the midwest of America, as one of the few states in the region where it remains legal to perform the procedure. If the ballot had gone the other way, lawmakers could have moved to further restrict or ban abortion in Kansas, as has been seen in states such as Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Utah.