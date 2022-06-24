Civilians, activists, celebrities and political figures have taken to social media to express their heartbreak, anger and disbelief after the US Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v Wade, removing the constitutional right to abortion.

The decision means that while abortion won’t be completely banned in the US, states will be allowed to take control of their own abortion laws, enabling them heavily restrict or ban abortion even in cases of rape or incest.

It’s estimated that women living in about half of all US states could soon lose access to abortion, with over a quarter of abortion clinics being shut down.