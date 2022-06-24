Roe v Wade overturned: how the world reacted to the Supreme Court ruling against the right to abortion
The landmark abortion ruling has now been overturned in the US, leaving millions of women without access to reproductive care.
Civilians, activists, celebrities and political figures have taken to social media to express their heartbreak, anger and disbelief after the US Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v Wade, removing the constitutional right to abortion.
The decision means that while abortion won’t be completely banned in the US, states will be allowed to take control of their own abortion laws, enabling them heavily restrict or ban abortion even in cases of rape or incest.
It’s estimated that women living in about half of all US states could soon lose access to abortion, with over a quarter of abortion clinics being shut down.
Following the decision, Planned Parenthood, the leading provider of abortion and contraceptive services in the US took to Twitter to share a message of hope and support.
“We know you may be feeling a lot of things right now — hurt, anger, confusion. Whatever you feel is OK. We’re here with you — and we’ll never stop fighting for you.”
Outside the Supreme Court, the crowds that had gathered wept in each other’s arms as the decision was announced.
#MyBodyMyChoice also quickly trended on Twitter, alongside “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Do Something”.
“Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues – attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans,” wrote former president Barack Obama.
Michelle Obama also shared a lengthy statement to Twitter, expressing her “heartbreak for the people in this country that just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies”.
“Our hearts may be broken today, but tomorrow, we’ve got to get up and find the courage to keep working towards creating the more just America we all deserve. We have so much left to push for, to rally for, to speak for – and I know we can do it together.”
“What ends today in more than 20 states is LEGAL abortion, women’s and people with uteri’s rights to bodily autonomy, and the fragile notion that everyone is free. Clearly, few of us are. I do not know where we go from here but this is not the end of a fight. It’s the beginning,” tweeted author Roxane Gay.
“Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away. It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized.
People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America,” wrote Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
“This is a disaster – for women, doctors, families and all Americans. What we have now is a tiny group of politicians masquerading as justices, using their fancy robes and lifetime appointments as cover to impose their right-wing political views on the entire country,” shared Connecticut senator Chris Murphy.
“No words. Just tears, #RoevsWade” added broadcaster and author Pandora Sykes.
“Banning abortion doesn’t stop abortion, it stops safe, legal abortion. Governments have no place telling people what to do with their bodies. Donate to @plannedparenthood,” urged actor Nicola Coughlan in an Instagram post.
“Comfort to every human being who feels afraid right now. I feel afraid too. It is okay to feel afraid and tender now. Soon, the anger returns and we fight like bloody hell. First the pain, then the mother fucking rising,” shared author Glennon Doyle.
“Make no mistake. Women will die because of this ruling, and tens of thousands more will be criminalised or forced to continue with pregnancies they did not choose. It is barbaric, inhumane and utterly heartbreaking. Solidarity with our sisters,” wrote the UK’s Women’s Equality Party.
Sharing a thread of resources, author Lauren Rankin wrote: “The Supreme Court just overturned Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey. This is devastating, an absolute national tragedy. But know that this isn’t the end of this fight, that activists and organizers are diligently working to continue access to safe abortion.”
