Less than 72 hours since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade was announced, women in states where abortion is being dramatically restricted are taking shocking steps to gain control of their bodies.

According to Insider, a women’s health clinic in Texas has received an influx of requests for tubal ligation – otherwise known as permanent sterilisation – since the landmark ruling was overturned on Friday. Over the weekend, the Women’s Health Domain clinic in Austin, Texas, received 109 new patient requests, the majority of which were inquiring about the procedure.

In Texas, abortion has been banned after six weeks of pregnancy – a time at which many women aren’t even aware they’re pregnant – since September 2021, with exemptions in cases where it is needed to save the life of a pregnant person.