What would the end of Roe v Wade really mean for US abortion rights?

As train strikes and hot weather make headlines here in the UK, across the Atlantic, women, pro-choice activists and healthcare providers are awaiting news of an entirely different magnitude.

In the coming days, the US Supreme Court is expected to publish its opinion on a case challenging a Mississippi law which bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. If it’s allowed to stand, it will overturn the landmark precedent set by Roe v Wade in 1973 – an integral ruling which gave women the right to have an abortion during the first trimester of their pregnancy.

While previous cases designed to overturn Roe v Wade have failed to achieve such a goal (although pro-choice activists have voiced their concerns about such an eventuality for many years), a leaked draft opinion on the Mississippi case obtained by Politico in May revealed that the Supreme Court had provisionally voted to overturn Roe v Wade.