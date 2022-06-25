Pro-choice protests have erupted across the US – and the world – following the Supreme Court’s vote to overturn Roe v Wade, removing the constitutional right to abortion.

The decision means that while abortion won’t be completely banned in the US, states will be allowed to take control of their own abortion laws, enabling them heavily restrict or ban abortion even in cases of rape or incest.

Already, abortion clinics have begun to close across the US, in states such as Arkansas, Louisiana and Kentucky.

Overall, the Supreme Court ruling is expected to mean about 36 million women of reproductive age will lose access to abortion in their states, according to research from Planned Parenthood.