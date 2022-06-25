Roe v Wade repealed: how do abortion rights currently stand across the US?
News

Roe v Wade repealed: how do abortion rights currently stand across the US?

 Following the repeal of Roe v Wade, states have already begun processes to criminalise abortion and shut down clinics.      

Just 24 hours after the a Supreme Court ruling removed American women’s constitutional right to abortion, clinics have begun closing in some US states.

It is estimated that about half of states are expected to introduce new restrictions or bans after the court reversed its 50-year-old Roe v Wade decision, which protected the right to abortion during the first trimester of pregnancy.

While abortion won’t be completely banned in the US, the removal of the landmark precedent will make it easier for states to heavily restrict or ban abortion. It’s estimated that women living in about half of all US states could soon lose access to abortion, with over a quarter of abortion clinics being shut down.

Where is abortion still legal in the US?

Only three states — South Dakota, Louisiana and Kentucky — have laws that immediately ban most abortions.

At least 25 states are poised to introduce new laws, or reactivate dormant law, which will make it illegal to access abortion in many cases, including, in some instances, where conception has resulted from rape or incest.

So-called “trigger laws” in 13 of the 50 US states – including Idaho and Mississippi – will now effectively ban abortion after 15 weeks in nearly half the US. 

“With the ruling, abortion is immediately illegal in Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, North and South Dakota and Utah.

Wyoming, Mississippi, Idaho, Tennessee and Texas join w/in 30 days,” wrote CNN reporter Bill Weir on Twitter.

Several states have authored “heartbeat” bills, which make abortion illegal at six weeks, which is before an embryo actually develops a heart.

In states such as Washington, Oregon, Vermont, Maine and Connecticut, abortions are legal until viability and state law protects abortion access.

State law also protects abortion access in New York, Colorado and Nevada.

Abortion remains legal, for now, in states such as Arizona, Georgia, South Carolina, Michigan and Ohio, pending court action.

States including Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas still have pre-Roe abortion bans in place, which had been blocked by the courts under Roe v Wade. However, these restrictions can now easily be brought back into effect with a court order, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion provider in the States, is still directing those who require an abortion to resources and available services. 

However, activist groups have warned that the abortion ban will disproportionately impact people of colour and those from low-income backgrounds. 

