Just 24 hours after the a Supreme Court ruling removed American women’s constitutional right to abortion, clinics have begun closing in some US states.

It is estimated that about half of states are expected to introduce new restrictions or bans after the court reversed its 50-year-old Roe v Wade decision, which protected the right to abortion during the first trimester of pregnancy.

While abortion won’t be completely banned in the US, the removal of the landmark precedent will make it easier for states to heavily restrict or ban abortion. It’s estimated that women living in about half of all US states could soon lose access to abortion, with over a quarter of abortion clinics being shut down.