“What we have seen is a significant increase in calls to our patient access centre, from people wanting to know how many packs of birth control and emergency contraception they can stockpile because they’re afraid that if they experience an unintended or unplanned pregnancy that they will not be able to access care in our state.”

“It is very important for folks in Georgia to know that if you need to access abortion care in our state, you can still access abortion care in our state,” she said.

According to The Times, some women have also been purchasing the pills to have a “quick burst of control or power” during these unprecedented times.

Katie Thomas said she bought pills for her 16-year-old daughter after discovering that abortion would become illegal in her state.