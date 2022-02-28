As the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, scores of African immigrants living in the country have reportedly experienced racism as they attempt to flee and seek shelter.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has seen bombs hit cities across the country, resulting in hundreds and thousands of Ukrainians leaving for countries including Poland, Romania and Hungary to seek safety.

But amid the conflict have been reports of racism towards African and Caribbean immigrants as they attempt to leave the country, with many taking to social media to document their experiences.