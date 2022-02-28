Russia and Ukraine conflict: Black people face racism while attempting to flee ongoing war
Hundreds of thousands of citizens in Ukraine are attempting to seek safety in neighbouring countries – but many African and Caribbean immigrants are reportedly facing racism, which has been documented across social media.
As the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, scores of African immigrants living in the country have reportedly experienced racism as they attempt to flee and seek shelter.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has seen bombs hit cities across the country, resulting in hundreds and thousands of Ukrainians leaving for countries including Poland, Romania and Hungary to seek safety.
But amid the conflict have been reports of racism towards African and Caribbean immigrants as they attempt to leave the country, with many taking to social media to document their experiences.
“Hearing from another student in Lviv this morning who says Africans are not being allowed to board trains to the border are being left on the platform,” tweeted BBC population correspondent Stephanie Hegarty. “Too many testimonies now to discount.”
Some of the footage that has gone viral on social media shows Black people being blocked from boarding trains, with one seeming to show Ukrainian forces pushing aside a Black woman while letting a white woman through.
One woman who appeared on eNCA News Today said: “We have to get ourselves to Poland, which is the other way across Ukraine… We’re not given any form of transportation. All the forms of transportation available right now are prioritising Ukrainian citizens which leaves us in a position where we can’t get transportation.”
Korrine Sky, a student doctor living in Ukraine, took to Instagram to share that she has fled Ukraine for Romania and has witnessed “a lot of segregation and racism”.
“There’s been a lot of segregation and racism from the people who’ve managed to actually get to the passport control. It seems there is a hierarchy of Ukrainians first, Indians second, Africans last.”
“So there has been a lot of segregation in that sense and then amongst the communities trying to flee to Ukraine, there’s been a lot of violence amongst people. It’s a very stressful situation and it feels like right now we’re in Squid Game people are just trying to get out.”
As social media has brought to light the racism many Black people are facing in Ukraine, people have gathered to condemn this behaviour and seek ways to help those struggling to access safer conditions.
“We must stand up to racism in Ukraine, where African and Asian people trying to flee are pushed back and white Ukrainians are prioritised,” tweeted Stand Up To Racism. “Europe can’t have a whites-only refugees policy. Everyone fleeing war has a right to seek safety.”
£20,000 has been raised to support African and Caribbean students who are stranded in the country, with one of the founders, Tokunbo Koiki, telling ITV News that she was inspired to raise awareness and money after seeing the videos on social media.
“People are scared,” she told the broadcaster. “People are really, really terrified. Especially for the people in the major cities who are currently under attack.”
Koiki, and co-organiser Patricia Daley, said they have already sent around £3,000 to those in need but the demand is rising.
“It’s a very difficult situation,” Daley told ITV News. “At any given moment situations can change.”
To donate to help support African and Caribbean immigrants in Ukraine, visit the Paypal created by Patricia Daley and Tokunbo Koiki here
Image: Getty