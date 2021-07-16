Earlier this month, Ruth Madeley spoke to Stylist about her role in the BBC’s upcoming production Independence Day? How Disabled Rights Were Won.

Talking about the new factual drama, which centres on a group of activists who changed the rights of disabled people in the UK forever, Madeley – who has spina bifida – said: “With disability, and we feel it now, everything is a fight.”

The actor, best known for Years and Years and Don’t Take My Baby, has just shared a powerful and infuriating post which illustrates exactly what this fight really means.