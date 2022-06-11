What does the Rwanda plan mean for asylum seekers in the UK?

Under the government scheme, anyone who arrived in Britain by routes deemed illegal since 1 January can be relocated to Rwanda, which the government has said it hopes will deter illegal immigration.

While their application is considered by Rwanda those affected will be given accommodation and support and, if successful, will be able to remain there with up to five years’ access to education and support.

Those who fail in their asylum bids in Rwanda will be offered the chance to apply for visas under other immigration routes if they wish to remain in the country, but could still face deportation.

However, many campaigners and opposition MPs have expressed their concerns about the robustness of the asylum process in Rwanda, including the potential for discrimination against LGBTQ+ people and a lack of legal representation.