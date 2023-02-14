From the return of bandanas and popcorn dresses to Greta Gerwig’s much-anticipated Barbie movie, children of the 90s and 00s already have a lot to look forward to this year. And now, an announcement by school disco stalwarts S Club 7 has given us yet another reason to smile.

On Monday (13 February), the seven-piece band revealed that they will be performing across the UK and Ireland later in 2023 in celebration of their 25th anniversary. All seven members, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens and Jo O’Meara, will play to arenas in Liverpool, Dublin, Leeds, Glasgow and Manchester, Birmingham and London among others.