S Club 7 reunion tour: the band is reuniting for a UK and Ireland arena tour to celebrate its 25th anniversary
Get ready to Bring It All Back: S Club 7 are reuniting for a 25th anniversary tour this year.
From the return of bandanas and popcorn dresses to Greta Gerwig’s much-anticipated Barbie movie, children of the 90s and 00s already have a lot to look forward to this year. And now, an announcement by school disco stalwarts S Club 7 has given us yet another reason to smile.
On Monday (13 February), the seven-piece band revealed that they will be performing across the UK and Ireland later in 2023 in celebration of their 25th anniversary. All seven members, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens and Jo O’Meara, will play to arenas in Liverpool, Dublin, Leeds, Glasgow and Manchester, Birmingham and London among others.
“After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again,” the band said in an official statement. “We’re so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7. We can’t even believe it’s been so long!
“Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!”
The band last performed as a full ensemble on their 2015 reunion tour, and have four multi-platinum selling albums, two Brit Awards, and nine number-one international hit singles to their name.
And judging by the reactions on social media, fans across the country will be queuing up to party alongside them across the 11-date tour.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday 17 February at 10am
Images: Getty