Ahead of her funeral, being held today, the family of Sabina Nessa has released an emotional tribute to “our beloved Sabina”, describing the “vast void” her death has created.

“Our lives have changed and will never be the same,” the statement shared by ITV News journalist Ria Chatterjee read. “The pain we carry each and every single day will continue to remind us of the loss and also of the change that is desperately needed.

“Today is a sad day for us all. Our loss is immeasurable with the realisation that we will not see our beloved Sabina again. Thoughts of her love, warmth and gentle nature remain with us, and that’s how we will remember Sabina.

“While we know that our hearts will be left with a vast void, we were uplifted to receive support from all over the country. We will continue to fight for justice for Sabina.”