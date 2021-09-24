The Metropolitan police have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa in south-east London, who is currently in custody for questioning.

As the BBC reports, the body of 28-year-old primary school teacher Nessa was found by a member of the public in Cator Park in Kidbrooke, South London, on Saturday 18 September.

Officers believe that the attack happened on Friday 17 September, shortly after Nessa left her home at around 8.30pm to meet a friend at The Depot bar.