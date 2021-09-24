Sabina Nessa: police arrest London man on suspicion of murder and appeal for more information
Following the murder of Sabina Nessa in London last week, the Metropolitan Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder and are appealing for further information.
The Metropolitan police have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa in south-east London, who is currently in custody for questioning.
As the BBC reports, the body of 28-year-old primary school teacher Nessa was found by a member of the public in Cator Park in Kidbrooke, South London, on Saturday 18 September.
Officers believe that the attack happened on Friday 17 September, shortly after Nessa left her home at around 8.30pm to meet a friend at The Depot bar.
This is the second arrest in relation to Nessa’s murder. A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation, the Metropolitan Police said previously.
The police have also issued CCTV images of another man they wish to speak to over Nessa’s death, who can be seen walking in Pegler Square, SE3, on the evening she was attacked.
The police have also released an image of a silver vehicle they believe the man had access to, which was also seen in the area, and have urged anyone who recognises it to contact them immediately.
Nessa’s murder has led to a continued outpouring of concern about women’s safety. In response to her killing, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has called for misogyny to be made a hate crime in the wake of horrific murders of women.
A vigil is due to be held in her memory on Friday evening, organised by a Kidbrooke community group with the support of Reclaim the Streets, which held a vigil for murder victim Sarah Everard in Clapham Common that ended in mass arrests.
This story will be regularly updated as the case progresses.
Images: Handout/Met Police