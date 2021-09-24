I’ve found myself repeatedly staring at that image of Sabina Nessa. The one circulating on social media showing the 28-year-old teacher captured in a moment of happiness and no doubt immense pride.

Dressed in a cap and gown and clutching onto her degree, this image has remained etched in my memory. And as I get lost in the photo, I’m starkly brought back to the reality that this promising young woman is no longer with us.

Like many others, her life has been robbed at the hands of male violence and her story was initially largely underreported compared to the mass outcry that poured from Black and brown communities and made their way across our social media feeds.

Sabina was walking to a pub 5 minutes from her home on Friday 15 September in Cator Park, south-east London, when she was attacked, according to police.