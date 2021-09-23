Women across the country have reacted in shock and horror at the news of the death of Sabina Nessa, a 28-year-old primary school teacher whose body was found in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, in south-east London on Saturday morning.

News of her death – which the police are treating as murder – has spread around social media since the news broke last weekend, with many comparing the case to the murders of Sarah Everard, Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, which made headlines earlier this year.

The investigation into Nessa’s death is still very much underway – a man in his 40s who was arrested on suspicion of killing her has been released under further investigation, and the police have asked for any potential witnesses to contact them, including those who may have been driving through the area on Friday evening and were recording dash-cam footage.