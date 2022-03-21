The family of a 19-year-old woman found dead at her student accommodation in London have paid tribute to their “beautiful, irreplaceable angel” after a man was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Sabita Thanwani – who was studying psychology at City, University of London – was found with neck injuries at her halls of residence in Clerkenwell on Saturday morning. Police and medics were called to the accommodation on Sebastian Street shortly after 5am, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

22-year-old Maher Maaroufe – who was in a relationship with Thanwani but was not a student – has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and assault and remains in police custody.