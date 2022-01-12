The two-part investigation – chaired by Dame Elish Angiolini QC – will look into Couzens’ conduct during his career and any abuse of his police powers, as well as whether any issues relating to his behaviour, particularly in relation to women, were known and raised by his colleagues. It will also assess his transfer between Kent Police and the Met.

The aim of the inquiry’s first phase – which is set to conclude by the end of this year – is to make recommendations for any immediate steps the police and other organisations need to take – and to inform the consideration of what further, broader issues for policing and the protection of women should be looked into during the inquiry’s second stage.

The reference document also highlights that Home Secretary Priti Patel has the option to convert the inquiry to a statutory inquiry if necessary, following advice from the Chair.