Over a two-day sentencing at the Old Bailey for the murder of Sarah Everard, the court heard disturbing details of how Wayne Couzens kidnapped Everard in a hire car as she walked home alone from a friend’s house on 3 March, and went on to rape and strangle the 33-year-old.

Over the course of the highly publicised trial, it emerged that the then-Metropolitan Police officer used COVID-19 lockdown rules as an excuse to stop her as she walked home.