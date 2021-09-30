Sarah Everard trial: then-police officer Wayne Couzens is due to be sentenced for her murder today
As the two-day sentencing of Wayne Couzens for the murder of Sarah Everard continues, the court hears how the then-police officer kidnapped and strangled the 33-year-old as she walked home in south London in March 2021.
Warning: this article contains includes details of rape and sexual abuse which some readers may find triggering.
Over a two-day sentencing at the Old Bailey for the murder of Sarah Everard, the court heard disturbing details of how Wayne Couzens kidnapped Everard in a hire car as she walked home alone from a friend’s house on 3 March, and went on to rape and strangle the 33-year-old.
Over the course of the highly publicised trial, it emerged that the then-Metropolitan Police officer used COVID-19 lockdown rules as an excuse to stop her as she walked home.
A witness saw Couzens cuff and arrest Everard, and images of them standing together were caught on multiple security cameras.
As the BBC reports, Couzens showed his warrant card before restraining Everard, putting her in his hire car and driving to Dover, where he then transferred her to his own car, where he raped her and disposed of her body.
Evidence including a fragment of Everard’s sim card and a blood stain that matched her DNA on the passenger seat of Couzens’ car was found, alongside semen that matched Couzens’ DNA on the back seat.
The court heard that after kidnapping, raping and strangling her with his police belt, Couzens burned Sarah Everard’s body in a fly-tipped fridge near Hoad’s Wood before moving her remains to a pond.
Just days after the murder, Couzens revisited the same woods with his wife and two children, allowing them to play “in relatively close proximity” to where the body had been destroyed.
Everard’s family described being “haunted and heartbroken” by the details of her murder, with her sister Katie breaking down in court as she told Couzens: “You treated Sarah as if she was nothing. You disposed of my sister’s body like it was rubbish.”
Despite initially denying knowing her and claiming that he only knew of her disappearance from watching the news, following questioning, Wayne Couzens told the police he had “no choice” but to kidnap Sarah Everard for a human trafficking gang which had threatened his family.
In the days after her disappearance, when asked by detectives where Everard was, Couzens repeatedly said he did not know and that “if I could do something to get her back right this minute, I would”, but added: “I’ll do it again tomorrow if it meant saving my family… these guys meant business.”
The prosecutor told the court how Couzens shared with detectives that he was in “financial shit” and that he had been “leant on” by a gang to pick up girls for them after he tried to “rip off” a sex worker he had booked online.
Reactions to the Sarah Everard trial
Everard’s murder sparked outrage and protests over the rates of violence against women, as well as a renewed focus on the role and responsibility of the police not just in this individual case, but systematically.
Reactions across the internet called out the Met for using language that painted Couzens and others like him as a “bad egg” within the force rather than tackling misogyny and police violence against women.
As has been widely reported, Couzens was nicknamed ‘The Rapist’ by his former colleagues because he made some female colleagues feel uncomfortable, three years before he was hired by the Met.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has also been called to look at whether the Met failed to investigate two allegations of indecent exposure relating to Couzens in February, just days before the killing. Kent Police is also being investigated over its response to a third allegation of indecent exposure dating back to 2015.
Other posts criticised the narrative that Couzens was a “family man,” calling descriptions of him in the media as “wonderful,” “kind” and “thoughtful” as “beyond belief”.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan described the details from the trial as “almost too painful to read,” adding that his thoughts were with Sarah Everard’s loved ones.
A sentence is expected to be passed at midday today but the judge, Mr Justice Fulford, with the prosecution calling for life imprisonment.
Images: Met Police