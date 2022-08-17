According to The Guardian, Al-Obeid’s lawyers notified the Met on Tuesday of her plans to pursue claims for breaches of her rights under the Human Rights Act.

“To be convicted behind closed doors for standing up for my human rights, and our rights just to be safe from violence, felt extremely unjust,” Al-Obeid told The Guardian.

“At the time, I didn’t feel like I could fight it, I felt like shrinking and taking up less space. I started to blame myself for ever speaking up. It brought back some of the terrible experiences in my past, and took me to a dark place, where I didn’t think my voice mattered, or that I even had a right to speak.”

She added: “However, I’m extremely lucky to have a legal team of amazing women who told me my rights and said what was happening was unlawful. That’s why I eventually got the strength to push back.