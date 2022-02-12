A day after Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick was forced to step down for failing to deal with a culture of sexism within the force, three Metropolitan Police officers who worked with Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens could face charges over allegations they shared racist and misogynistic messages with him while he was serving on the force.

Prosecutors are currently considering evidence referred by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the “alleged sending and sharing of inappropriate messages by police officers”.

Reports claim that the officers had sent “discriminatory messages” over WhatsApp between March and October 2019. The information was recovered from an old mobile phone found during the police probe into Everard’s murder in March 2021.