It’s official: as of 00:01 this morning, England has entered a second national lockdown.

Until at least 2 December, new restrictions have come into place to curb the spread of coronavirus, with cases rising up and down the country.

Understandably, a lot of us are feeling pretty rubbish about it. In a way, it feels like we’re going back to stage zero – and with the autumnal weather making it harder to get outside and enjoy some much-needed exercise, many people are afraid of the impact this second lockdown will have on their mental and physical health.