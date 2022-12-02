An as-yet unnamed senior Tory MP has been reported to the Metropolitan police over rape and sexual assault allegations spanning a period of two years. As ITV News reports, a group of third-party politicians referred their colleague to officers, allegedly after the Conservative party itself failed to take action.

The backbench MP is said to be subject to an investigation by an independent law firm after rumours had circulated about the individual in Westminster for some time. However, at the time of writing, the MP has not had the Conservative whip suspended.