A senior Tory MP has been reported to police by colleagues over rape and sexual assault allegations
The unnamed MP was reported to the Met Police by a group of Conservative colleagues over historic allegations of sexual assault.
An as-yet unnamed senior Tory MP has been reported to the Metropolitan police over rape and sexual assault allegations spanning a period of two years. As ITV News reports, a group of third-party politicians referred their colleague to officers, allegedly after the Conservative party itself failed to take action.
The backbench MP is said to be subject to an investigation by an independent law firm after rumours had circulated about the individual in Westminster for some time. However, at the time of writing, the MP has not had the Conservative whip suspended.
A spokesman for the Met police confirmed the force had received “allegations of serious sexual assault reported to have taken place on unknown dates at undisclosed locations” on 28 October. They added the reports had been submitted by a “third party” and officers were making enquiries into allegations.
The Conservative party has yet to comment on the allegations.
The news comes at a time where both sides of parliament have been accused of failing to respond quickly enough to claims of sexual misconduct. Last month, Labour MP Chris Matheson resigned after an inquiry upheld allegations of sexual misconduct against him.
Earlier this year, then-prime minister Boris Johnson was also criticised for his inaction following claims he knew about allegations of sexual misconduct against MP Chris Pincher in 2019.
Stylist has reached out to the Conservative Party for comment.
Images: Getty