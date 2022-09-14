“Absolutely devastated to have our family holiday ruined,” tweeted another.

Later on Tuesday, Center Parks backtracked, announcing it had “reviewed our position regarding the very small number of guests who are not due to depart on Monday and we will be allowing them to stay on our villages rather than having to leave and return on Tuesday.”

While the parks are to remain open to guests, the company clarified that there would be no facilities available and guests would be offered a discount as compensation.

Center Parcs is not the first business to announce a last-minute change of plans in light of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday. Numerous other companies and public services are set to be disrupted on the day of the state funeral.