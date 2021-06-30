Many Europeans living in the UK fear they may end up on the wrong side of the immigration system after the deadline for the EU Settlement Scheme today (30 June).

According to the Gov.uk site if you’re an “EU, EEA or Swiss citizen, you (and your family) can apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to continue living in the UK after 30 June 2021. You can also apply if you’re the family member of an eligible person of Northern Ireland.”

If your application is successful, you are granted either settled or pre-settled status.

Yet, huge numbers of Europeans settled here have still not yet applied for settled status, hundreds of thousands of people are part of a backlog and are anxiously awaiting a response from the Home Office, and even those who have been granted settled status are uneasy about their future.