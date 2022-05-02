Partygate, an MP caught watching porn in the houses of Parliament, and more allegations of sexism and misogyny in the government – what a time to be a Tory. But now, Prime Minister Boris Johnson might have to answer questions about whether or not a ‘Sexist of the Year’ award was handed out at a lockdown Christmas party at Number 10 Downing Street in December 2020.

Deputy leader of the Labour party, Angela Rayner has written to the PM demanding he answers questions over the reports.

The allegation about the mock award being given out was first published in The Sunday Times.

Raynor’s letter asks Boris Johnson to clarify if the allegation is true and if it is who gave the award, who was nominated for it and why, and who was presented with the prize.