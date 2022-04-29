The “unacceptably low” number of convictions for sexual crimes have been repeatedly condemned by MPs and campaigners, with the government called on to do more in the wake of serious questioning over the failure to tackle violence against women.

Vera Baird, the victims’ commissioner for England and Wales, said the contrast between reports and prosecutions left the government with “little hope” of reaching its goal of returning to 2016-17 prosecution levels of 5,190 cases a year.

“Record levels of victims are coming forward, but the charging rate remains in the doldrums. The marked increase in victim reporting is simply not translating into increased referrals and charges,” Baird said.

“Close to a year since the publication of the government’s end-to-end rape review, we are yet to see any substantive improvement. The government’s promise to return to 2016-17 levels of prosecutions by the end of this parliament remains a pipe dream.”