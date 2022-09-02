The victim went on to describe how he “fed her more wine” when she was “obviously tanked” before the alleged assault occurred. “After a while, I was like, ‘You know what, would you mind if I just went to bed?’ So I went to bed. But obviously he didn’t leave me alone. And then I woke up the next morning and I realised what had happened,” she shared.

A second woman, a former Conservative aide, has also claimed that she was groped by a senior No 10 employee before his appointment to a top job. She says that despite her multiple complaints against him, he remained in the role.

She said: “I heard that he was going to get a job in Downing Street. I raised it with a number of people. Nothing happened. So I then formally complained to the Cabinet Office. I just felt the responsibility to do it again, partly because the office he’s going to be working in is full of women. And I just thought he’d do it again.”

She also alleged that on hearing of the allegation, the man’s boss dismissed it on the grounds that the accused person was “good looking and had women throwing themselves at him”.